Lady GaGa is opening up for the first time about the extent of her chronic pain disorder, which she has now confirmed as being fibromyalgia. She speaks about the illness and the problems it causes her in her forthcoming Netflix documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two', out later this month.

Lady Gaga at Toronto International Film Festival

After revealing her struggles with an unspecified 'chronic pain' disorder, for which she was undergoing hospital treatment, on social media last year, the 31-year-old is now taking steps to raise awareness for this still relatively mysterious medical condition characterised by muscle pain and fatigue.

'In our documentary the chronic illness [and] chronic pain I deal with is Fibromyalgia', she explains on Twitter. 'I wish to help raise awareness and connect people who have it.'

She also goes on to share her experiences with treating the symptoms, and was subsequently inundated with messages of praise from fans who also struggle with their day to day lives because of chronic pain. 'Thought ice helped Fibromyalgia. I was wrong and making it worse', she said. 'Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths.'

One fan wrote: 'It's incredible how just this one tweet has created a discussion about fibromyalgia and chronic pain and is allowing many to open up.' To which Gaga replied that she's 'praying' more people open up about it so 'we can help each other'.

Fibromyalgia isn't the only health struggles she's had over the years. Back in 2010, she revealed that she was borderline positive for lupus, though suffered no symptoms from the autoimmune disease. Three years later she was forced to cancel the remainder of her Born This Way Ball dates after suffering a labral tear in her hip; during that time she also spoke about her chronic pain issues.

'Gaga: Five Foot Two' arrives on Netflix on September 22nd 2017.