Lady GaGa feels ''humbled'' by the success of 'One World: Together At Home'.

The 34-year-old singer helped to curate the online concert - which featured some of the world's best-known music stars - and Gaga has taken to Twitter to reveal her appreciation for the artists, who joined her in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I love all the artists on #TogetherAtHome. And everyone that watched and everyone the didn't or couldn't. We all matter. We're one world (sic)''

The star-studded event featured appearances from the likes of Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, Beyonce, David Beckham, Samuel L Jackson, Sir Elton John and Sarah Jessica Parker.

And after it was announced that the online concert had helped to raise more than $127 million, Gaga revealed her sense of pride.

She wrote: ''I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn . Thank you @WHO . I love you (sic)''

Meanwhile, Gaga previously described 'One World: Together At Home' as a ''love letter''.

The chart-topping star thanked people for their support during an emotional Instagram Live video.

She said: ''I just want you to know that this is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world.

''I love you and I hope that you feel a big hug from the whole world today because what's really beautiful about this show is that you're all hugging each other.''