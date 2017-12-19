Lady GaGa is eyeing up a Las Vegas residency.

The 31-year-old singer is reportedly heading to perform in Sin City in 2018 in the Park Theater at Park MGM, where she is said to being paid $400,000 per show.

Las Vegas Review Journal reports that 36 shows have already been finalised.

Meanwhile, the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker recently had to postpone her European tour because of her battle with Fibromyalgia - which causes pain all over the body and is characterised by symptoms such as fatigue, muscle stiffness, and difficulty sleeping - but says she is on the mend now.

She wrote: ''Thank you @sakspotts for this dope jacket and @pollyplume for the beautiful sparkly boots. Slowly coming back to life. With some exciting tour announcements on the way! Nothing like studio therapy. Thank you @juicycouture for these awesome sparkly track shorts and comfy top. Had so much fun in the studio. Made me feel like a star like the ones in the sky, you know..the real kind. Tough girl on the mend. (sic)''

In a personal message on the photo sharing app at the time of postponing her tour, Gaga thanked her fans for their support.

She wrote: ''I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word ''suffer'' not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life.''