Lady GaGa is ''excited'' to get married and have children.

The 'Stupid Love' singer has recently started dating entrepreneur Michael Polansky, and after it was claimed that the pair are getting ''serious'', the 34-year-old pop star admitted that tying the knot and starting her own family are at the top of her list of life goals.

Gaga also hopes to do more philanthropic work and would like to fund a team of doctors to carry out research on fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain - which she suffers from.

Gaga told the May issue of InStyle magazine - of which she is the cover star - that her aims are: ''Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness].

''I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together.

''I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love.''

Asked about starting a family, she said: ''I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so funny - everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'''

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker - who was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino - reportedly started telling her friends that she's ''completely in love'' with investor Michael - even though she'd only split from sound engineer Dan Horton in October.