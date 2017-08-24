Lady GaGa is offering her fans a rare glimpse beneath pop personality in a new intimate Netflix documentary film that will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Announced on Thursday (August 24th) via a series of intimate teasers across social media, Gaga: Five Foot Two will make its world premiere at TIFF, which runs from 7th-17th September, which will also see Gaga herself performing at the festival. The documentary will then appear on Netflix on September 22nd.

The film, directed by Chris Moukarbel, centres on the recording of Gaga’s most recent album Joanne, released in 2016, and the build-up to her half-time performance at the Super Bowl back in February.

Lady Gaga performing at Coachella 2017

“I’m known for being larger than life, but really I’m just… #GagaFiveFootTwo,” she tweeted on Thursday morning, following it with two teaser clips from the film. One features her performing at the Super Bowl, and the other is a snippet of a tearful interview with a confidante named Brandon.

“I’m alone, Brandon, every night and all these people will leave…and then I’ll be alone,” she says while trying to stop from crying. “And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”

According to a press release, Moukarbel will, in Gaga: Five Foot Two, pull “back the curtain to introduce the woman behind the performer, the costumes, the glitz and the glamour.”

“Off-stage, in the studio, unplugged and at home, audiences get an unguarded glimpse at Gaga through a series of personal highs and lows and the culmination of a year’s emotional journey. From struggles with relationships to health issues, from finding solace in her inner circle to conquering her insecurities, Gaga: Five Foot Two navigates the divide between life as a superstar and life as an everyday woman.”

