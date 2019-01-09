The singer and actress won a Best Actress award at the National Board of Review Gala
Lady GaGa was overlooked in the Best Actress category at the Golden Globes at the weekend; however, the female lead of critically-acclaimed A Star Is Born got her moment in the spotlight when she collected Best Actress at National Board of Review Gala.
Lady Gaga has been recognised for her critically-acclaimed role in, A Star is Born
The 32-year-old singer and actress praised director and male lead, Bradley Cooper, as a visionary and credited him with 'changing her life'.
Appearing in the third remake of the romantic musical drama, Lady Gaga plays Ally, a waitress and singer-songwriter spotted by famous country music singer, Jackson, played by Cooper.
Their journey together is charted during the course of the film and the motion picture - and both of its leads - had been very well-received by critics.
Taking to the stage at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on Tuesday night (8 Jan), the singer thanked Cooper, 44, for 'believing in her'.
Gaga proved astonished by Cooper's repertoire of skills as she praised him as a musician and actor, and likened him to a 'visionary' and a 'magician'.
Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, began: "I would not be standing up here if it weren't for you, Bradley. Thank you for entrusting me to be the first leading actress in your directorial debut. This is a tremendous honour.
"Bradley, you truly are a musician. I heard it. I watched it... from the moment you sat at the piano with me and sang, to watching you write songs and watching you create.
"Thank you for believing me."
While the star missed out on a Golden Globe for Best Actress, she won Best Original Song for 'Shallow' alongside songwriters Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.
A Star Is Born has also received seven nods in the upcoming BAFTAs including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor and Best Actress for Cooper and gaga respectively.
