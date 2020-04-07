Lady GaGa has called for kindness and compassion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Edge of Glory' hitmaker - who has been working hard on Covid-19 relief efforts - has urged people who want to help others during this time of social distancing and uncertainty to simply reach out and be nice.

She said: ''I have always believed in kindness and I think that what's so true about times like now is that there is financial currency, right? But then there's kindness currency and they're both equally as important.

''I think there's a lot of people that are at home right now that are wondering how they can help, and they feel like they can't, and they don't know how to. And one of the ways that you can is to be kind.

''This is a catastrophe, and in a time of catastrophe, kindness is the most important thing. We must be compassionate to each other.''

And Gaga urged people to also be grateful for the things they have.

She added: ''Self awareness is also fundamental. While you're being kind and making sure that you know what you have and what you don't, [it's important] that you take those moments to have gratitude.''

Last week, the 34-year-old star gave a very awkward interview with talk show host Jimmy Fallon, which ended with her abruptly ending their video link after just a few minutes, and she returned to speak to 'The Tonight Show' host on Monday (06.04.20) with an apology.

She said: ''I'm so sorry. We weren't quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, and thank you. I love you, I love your viewers, and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well.''

Jimmy insisted the awkward moment had turned into ''fun'' for everyone.

He said: ''We love you all too and it turned out to be really kind of a fun bit for us and got a lot of people talking and a lot of people excited about what we're about to discuss tonight.''

Gaga appeared on the show to announce the 'One World: Together At Home' virtual concert, which will see Jimmy join forces with fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel to front the global broadcast and the 'Star is Born' actress promised there's an ''amazing'' evening in store for viewers.

She said: ''I mean, come on all three of you agreed to join forces for a good cause. I'm so happy [that] NBC, CBS and ABC, everybody's working together.

''We'll have artists. We will have lots of different people, we'll have athletes. We're also going to have Sesame Street. We're going to have amazing hosts and actors and the truth is that we're also going to do a lot of other things that are going to be different and exciting and this is what I really want to do with the show.''

The concert - which will broadcast on 18 April - will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as local and regional charities helping those in need and will ''celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines''.

It will feature performances from the likes of Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.