Lady GaGa proved the special relationship between herself and her Monsters by buying them free pizza, to make up for a cancelled live show in Montreal this week.

Thousands of her loyal fans, dubbed ‘Monsters’ collectively, flocked to the Canadian city to see her perform on her Joanne world tour on Monday night (September 4th). Unfortunately, Gaga informed them shortly beforehand that she was too ill to play that night, having gotten sick with laryngitis while performing in the rain in New York City a few days before.

“To my beautiful fans. I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight,” she wrote on Twitter. “I sing this entire show live, and pride myself on giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through.”

Lady Gaga gave her fans free pizza after cancelling a show

However, she then paid tribute to her most hardcore fans who had camped outside her hotel in Montreal, saying that she had bought pizza for all of them as a mark of thanks.

“I'm sending free [pizza] to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans,” the 31 year old performer then tweeted.

Sure enough, social media was then buzzing with pictures of her Monsters filling their faces with slices of cheese and tomato pizza.

While they were enjoying their free food, Gaga even mustered up the energy to appear on the rooftop of the hotel to wave at her fans before retreating back to bed.

Gaga is in Canada ahead of the world premiere of her documentary movie, Five Foot Two, which debuts at Toronto’s International Film Festival on Friday night (September 8th). It covers the making of her most recent album Joanne, released last year, and the build-up to her performance at the Super Bowl half-time show in February 2017.

