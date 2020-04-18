Lady GaGa has branded Michael Polansky as the ''love of her life''.
The 'Pokerface' hitmaker has only been dating the technology entrepreneur for a matter of months but she has already taken a big step in the labelling of their romance.
In a new interview, Lady Gaga revealed her Born This Way Foundation is working with the ''love of her life on something for mental health that's called Braver and it's an app''.
Meanwhile, Gaga shared her desire to have a family one day.
Asked about starting a family, she said: ''I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom.
''Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so funny - everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'''
Before the 34-year-old singer started dating Michael, she had a series of failed relationships - which included with former fiancés Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney as well as a short lived romance with sound engineer Dan Horton - and she admitted she hated being single.
She shared: ''It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life ...
''I was actually having a lot of trouble with it, I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn't get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad.''
