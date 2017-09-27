Everyone needs a friend like Beyonce; luckily for Lady GaGa, she does. While she has been suffering with a bad flare-up of fibromyalgia, Queen Bey has been sending her gifts to help her heal. Nothing outlandish like you'd expect, just the little things that make everyone feel better.

Lady Gaga at Toronto International Film Festival

Lady Gaga is still on her break from touring while she struggles with her chronic pain situation, but she's staying positive with a little help from her best friends. She recently posted on Instagram a shot of herself wearing a cosy hoody from Beyonce's Ivy Park sportswear range with a sweet message.

'Not having a good pain day', she wrote in the caption. 'Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be with the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love.'

If that wasn't enough, she also got a huge bouquet of red roses from the 'Formation' singer, for which Gaga thanked her and hailed her as an inspiration to all artists out there, especially to her younger self after she was dropped from Def Jam Recordings.

Thank you so much honey B. Miss you', she said. 'This was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.'

Gaga's recent health issues are explored at length in her new documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two', which came out days after she announced that she was pulling out of her appearance at Rock In Rio as well as the remainder of her September shows and her October concerts on doctor's orders.

'As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference', she wrote on Instagram.