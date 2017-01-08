Lady GaGa is preparing for her biggest gig yet, as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LI on February 5th.

With just 30 days to go, Gaga is hard at work rehearsing for what’s sure to be an unforgettable show and on Friday she took some time off to give fans a little look at the preparations.

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

On Instagram the singer shared a pic which showed her wearing a red tracksuit with ‘Lady Gaga 16’, written on the back while surrounded by musical instruments.

She also took to Snapchat to share a sweet pic of her dog with the caption: “When you lose your mom to the Super Bowl, he wants more playtime!”.

More: Lady Gaga And Katy Perry Pulled Into Kesha's Legal Battle Against Dr. Luke

In October Gaga spoke to Radio Disney and revealed some of her hopes for the halftime performance. “I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms," she said.

"I want every husband and wife kissing … every kid laughing. In my mind they’re having this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.”

Speaking about past halftime performers she added: “Michael Jackson was incredible. I also loved Diana Ross. To be honest, I loved all of the halftime shows. Bruce Springsteen — my father was a big fan — I really loved his halftime show too. I want people to feel the patriotism of the event.”

Last year Gaga performed the National Anthem at the annual sporting event, something which she said was a dream come true.

More: Lady Gaga's Comeback: How 2016 Was An Important Year For The Popstar

“I’ve always wanted to sing the National Anthem at a major sporting event since I was a little girl,” Gaga told the NFL at the time.

“This is one of the highest honours of my career. I get a chance to sing for all the athletes who have been working so hard their whole life for this moment.”