Gaga, Pink and Childish Gambino will be performing at the 2018 Grammy Awards in Madison Square Garden, alongside a Broadway-themed tribute.
Lady GaGa, Pink, Little Big Town and Childish Gambino have been unveiled as some of the musical acts performing at the upcoming 60th Grammy Awards later this month.
On Thursday (January 4th), the Recording Academy announced several of the artists who’ll be taking to the stage at the 2018 ceremony, which takes place on January 28th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The return of the event to New York City – after being held in Los Angeles for several decades – will see a Broadway-themed tribute to composers such as Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. It will see former Grammy winner Patti LuPone doing a reprise of her ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’ from Webber’s ‘Evita’. Ben Platt, of the hit musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, will also perform a song from Bernstein's ‘West Side Story’.
Lady Gaga performing at 2017's Coachella festival
On the current music front, the announced stars have all been nominated at least once in this year’s main categories.
More: Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar lead the 2018 Grammy Awards nominations – as Ed Sheeran snubbed
Childish Gambino – the musical project of the multi-talented Donald Glover – has secured five nominations, including for Record of the Year for his song ‘Redbone’ and Album of the Year for its parent LP Awaken, My Love!
Gaga, who recently announced a highly lucrative Las Vegas residency, is nominated twice including for her latest album Joanne. Country group Little Big Town, who scored an enormous smash with the Taylor Swift-penned ‘Better Man’, is nominated for three awards, while the returning Pink scooped a solitary nod for recent single ‘What About Us’.
The 60th Grammy Awards are broadcast live on CBS at 7:30pm ET, and will be fronted by ‘The Late Late Show’ host James Corden.
More: Gone but not forgotten – five posthumous Grammy Award winners
