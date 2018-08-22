La Roux has hit out angrily at Fox Business for its use of her song ‘Bulletproof’ to accompany a segment about protective children’s clothes on a US television channel, describing their decision as “abhorrent”.

During a broadcast on Monday (August 20th), Fox Business used the 2009 track when introducing an item concerning bullet-proof backpacks and clothing. The products have been released in the context of emotional campaigns against the legality of gun ownership in America, and of several recent high-profile shootings in schools across the country.

The English singer, real name Elly Jackson, told Billboard: “Using ‘Bulletproof’, a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent. I have never and would never approve my music to be used in this way.”

La Roux's Elly Jackson hit out at Fox for using 'Bulletproof' in the segment

Monday’s edition of ‘Mornings With Maria’ showed a new line of back-to-school gear, with clothes lined with hard ballistic plates. The segment described products manufactured by company MC Armor with language as “high-end bulletproof backpacks and clothing that are revamping the protective equipment market” and highlighting some “fashion-forward” items - including a puffer jacket and a protective tank top.

Quickly, it was criticised by viewers and parents for being inappropriately light-hearted in tone, given the wider context of gun ownership and school shootings.

A Fox Business Network spokesperson said in reaction to the controversy: “The song was chosen by the production team and the selection has been addressed.”

Fox Business back-to-school segment glamorizes bulletproof backpacks and clothing for kids https://t.co/6Ks670aEAn pic.twitter.com/HikywO9a7l — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 20, 2018

La Roux, who last released an album in 2014 titled Trouble In Paradise, scored a UK no.1 single in the summer of 2009 with ‘Bulletproof’, her second single following her breakthrough ‘In For The Kill’. There’s no word yet on whether she’s working on a third studio album.

