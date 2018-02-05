Kylie Minogue goes country in the video for her newest single 'Dancing'; the first release from her upcoming fourteenth studio album 'Golden'.
Directed by Sophie Müller, the video is rather inspired by icons the likes of Dolly Parton, and sees Kylie wielding an acoustic guitar, line-dancing and quite literally dancing with death.
'I always thought I could learn routines quickly, but this was different', she told Rolling Stone. 'However, by the time I had to dance with the Grim Reaper at the end I had mastered it. And if that's not a funny allegory for life I don't know what is!'
Co-written by Kylie, Nathan Chapman and Steve McEwan and produced by Sky Adams, 'Dancing' marks quite the departure from the dance and electro-pop sound we've come to expect from the 49-year-old, and it's a telling example of what we are yet to hear from the rest of her new album.
'Golden' comes three years after her last album, a festive release entitled 'Kylie Christmas' which reached number 7 in the Australian charts before the extended edition, 'Kylie Christmas: Snow Queen Edition', dropped the following year. Much of 'Golden' was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, and it's her first record since leaving Parlophone which she had been on since the late 90s.
'Golden' will be released on April 6th 2018 through BMG Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Set up as an old-style disaster movie with only a fraction of the plot, this...
California is well-known for playing host to regular earthquakes, being located right on top of...
Far from the standard biographical documentary, this is a strikingly artistic exploration of the life...
In true Nick Cave style, the lines between real-life and fiction are blurred in a...
Indescribably insane, this outrageously inventive French drama is so bracingly strange that we can't help...
When a red curtain opens and an orchestra conductor emerges to "direct" the unmistakable 20th...