It was quite the important moment for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds fans last night, as the frontman invited fellow Australian Kylie Minogue onto the stage during his London festival show to perform their iconic duet 'Where The Wild Roses Grow' live for the first time in five years.

The rare performance took place at the All Points East festival in Victoria Park on Sunday (June 3rd 2018); the first time they had gotten together for a live sing-a-long since Nick Cave's encore at the Koko club in 2013. They had only performed the song together twice before: at Feile Festival in Cork and T in the Park back in 1995.

The song was first recorded in 1995 as part of his 1996 album 'Murder Ballads'. Inspired by the traditional Appalachian murder ballad 'Down in the Willow Garden (Rose Connelly)', it went on to win three ARIA Awards for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Release.

It was certainly a surprising new direction for Kylie and propelled her into the world of serious musicianship. While it never featured on any of her albums, it did make an appearance on four compilations: 'Hits+', 'Greatest Hits 1987-1999', 'Ultimate Kylie' and 'The Abbey Road Sessions'. She also appeared in the video for the song which was a dramatic visual inspired by John Everett Millais's painting 'Ophelia'.

She has performed the song live as a medley with 'Red Blooded Woman' on her 'Showgirl: The Greatest Hits Tour' as well as 'The Homecoming Tour' and 'For You, For Me', plus she did a duet of the song with Coldplay at their Sydney show in 2014.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds rounded their show off last night with 'Into My Arms' from 1997's 'The Boatman's Call' and 'One More Time With Feeling' from his 2016 documentary of the same name.