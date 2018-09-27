Kylie Minogue has often been described as unlucky in love but the Princess of Pop has recently spoken out about her new man and explained it as a relationship that 'doesn't compare' to any of her previous romances.

Kylie Minogue has spoken out about her new boyfriend, Paul Solomons

The 50-year-old singer has gushed about her 'lovely' new man - GQ boss, 43-year-old Paul Solomons.

Speaking to The Sun, the Spinning Around hitmaker said: "It doesn't compare. It's lovely. He's not on the road with me because he's got a job and commitments, as much as I'd love him to be."

Kylie went public with her newest relationship in April and the pair looked besotted at this month’s GQ Awards - Paul from Caerphilly in South Wales, is the mag’s creative director.

Of her new love, she added: "I don’t talk much about that side of life.

"But you can see I’m happier than I’ve ever been and it’s largely down to him."

The new relationship came 18-months after suffering heartache following a spilt from her ex-fiancee, Joshua Sasse, 30.

The former couple dated from two years from 2015; however, in February last year, it was claimed Kylie had ended her relationship with the British actor over suspicions he had cheated on her.

She reportedly threw him out of her West London home after he 'grew too close to' Spanish actress Marta Milans, alhough Kylie has not confirmed this.

Currently busy with her Golden tour, Kylie admitted she would be excited to perform at Glastonbury next summer. The singer is tipped to perform in the coverted Sunday afternoon Legends slot when the festival when it returns in 2019.

She said: "If it were to happen, it would definitely be very emotional. I've never had the Glastonbury experience as a punter or really as a performer. It would be amazing."