Kylie Minogue has not had an easy ride when it comes to love, but things may be on the turn for the singer. She's recently been rumoured to be dating magazine magnate Paul Solomons, though the pair are being careful to take things slow and keep their relationship private for the time being.

Kylie Minogue at the Echo Music Awards

The 49-year-old Aussie has allegedly been getting to know GQ director Paul Solomons since they first met in February, but it's understandable that she's a little hesitant about things getting serious - after all, it's only been just over a year since she announced her break-up from fiance Joshua Sasse.

'Kylie's in no rush to get into a serious relationship, but she's enjoying the attention', a source told The Sun. 'It's no secret she was left feeling very bruised and vulnerable after her break up. She needed time by herself to get over it. Now she feels ready to move on. Both Kylie and Paul are keen to keep their close friendship under wraps.'

She confessed to the Sunday Times earlier this year that she had had a nervous breakdown following her last failed relationship. She had been dating 'Galavant' star Sasse since September 2015 and got engaged just six months later. Their split came after the actor had allegedly 'grown close' to actress Marta Milans.

In the past Kylie has dated her 'Neighbours' co-star Jason Donovan and was in a relationship with Olivier Martinez between 2003 and 2007. She remains friendly with both exes. Plus, before she began her relationship with Sasse, she was linked to Andrés Velencoso from 2008 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Paul Solomons' relationship history is less documented, and his social media accounts are set to private - so it's a little difficult to gauge what this guy is all about. Nonetheless, as long as he can make Kylie happy, that's all the matters.