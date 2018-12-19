The organisers of Glastonbury Festival have revealed that pop icon Kylie Minogue will perform in the coveted ‘legends slot’ at next year’s edition.

The 50 year old singer is set to perform in the heritage act slot on the Sunday afternoon (June 30th) of the 2019 edition of Glastonbury, a gig which traditionally draws the biggest crowd of the weekend. It’s a slot that has previously been filled by the likes of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Jeff Lynne’s ELO.

Kylie was supposed to have headlined the festival in her own right back in 2005, but a breast cancer diagnosis forced her to pull out with just weeks to go, with sub-headliners Basement Jaxx stepping in to perform the Pyramid Stage closer instead. She eventually returned to Glastonbury in 2010 to make a guest appearance with Scissor Sisters, but to date has never played a full set at Worthy Farm.

“It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now,” said the singer on Wednesday (December 19th) over Instagram. “I can't wait to see you all there to share this special show.”

“We are delighted to announce that Kylie is finally bringing her show to Glastonbury,” said organiser Emily Eavis on Twitter as she made the announcement the same day. “We cannot wait.”

With hits spanning back to the late Eighties, and scoring one of the Noughties’ highest-selling singles ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, the Australian star released her 14th studio album Golden in April 2018.

“When I was supposed to do it, I think I would have been the first solo female to headline in however many years it was, so I was really proud of that at that time,” Kylie told the Associated Press earlier this year, after rumours began that she might get her date with destiny at Glasto after all.

“Obviously it didn't happen. So yes, it would be amazing and very emotional to be standing there and doing what I didn't get to do all those years ago, for sure.”

