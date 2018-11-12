It's the only festival in the world where tickets sell out in a matter of minutes - without attendees even knowing who they're going to see. Glastonbury 2019 already has thousands of people due to camp on its farm for its 36th festival but, as yet, it has no confirmed headliners.

Kylie Minogue has been a strong rumour for Glastonbury 2019 for some time

What it does have, however, are plenty of rumours and chief among those is Pop Princess Kylie Minogue.

With a career spanning almost four decades, the pint-sized 50-year-old could head up the infamous Sunday afternoon Legends slot. She could, of course, secure one of the three evening headline slots - 13 years after she had to pull out of heading up the Pyramid stage on Sunday night in 2005 to undergo treatment for breast cancer.

Today (Mon) the Spinning Around hitmaker announced her UK tour dates with a full week free around the festival, and also a date in the South West at Eden Project in Cornwall just two days after Glastonbury.

Speculation was rife about Kylie's inclusion at the festival when organiser Emily Eavis revealed the traditional Sunday tea-time legend slot, often thought of as the "fourth headliner", would be filled by somebody female and "not British" in 2019.

The Aussie singer has previously described the chance to play at Worthy Farm as 'amazing' and 'emotional'.

Speaking about her former slot in 2005, Kylie said: "When I was supposed to do it I think I would have been the first solo female to headline in however many years it was, so I was really proud of that at that time."

She added: "Obviously it didn't happen. So it would be amazing and very emotional to be standing there and doing what I didn't get to do all those years ago, for sure."

The Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer said that over ten years on from her Glastonbury heartache she is now able to put on an even better show than the one she planned to do in 2005.

She said: "I think I'm better equipped to do it now actually. Since that time I've done quite a few festival gigs and outdoor shows and I absolutely love being out there.

"It's something different. With an arena tour you are creating your own world. But with the show in Hyde Park, you don't know if it's going to rain, or thunder or be baking hot - there's this other dimension to it.

"You can't control the environment and especially, historically at Glastonbury. So the short answer is yes, of course it would be incredible to play there!"