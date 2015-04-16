Posted on 16 April 2015

When 16.04.2015

Reality star sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were spotted dancing with their model friend Hailey Baldwin at Coachella 2015 in Indio, California. Kylie made sure she stood out with her turquoise hair, matching white shorts and top, and sleeveless long white jacket, while sister Kendall wore a bikini top, brown vest and knee length denim shorts. Hailey looked super casual with her hair tied back and wearing knee high boots with a red vest top and denim shorts.

The festival is set to take place once again this weekend, from April 17th to 19th at the Empire Polo Club.

Contactmusic

