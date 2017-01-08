Kylie Jenner Pictures

Just like her sisters, Kylie Jenner has a talent for style. Often seen with a slick of red lipstick to enhance her plump pout, Contactmusic explores the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's life as she is snapped at important showbiz events (such as Teen Choice and American Music Awards, and film premieres), family get togethers (such as Kourtney's baby shower), and her own day-to-day (including shopping in West Hollywood, relaxing at Coachella and getting her hair dyed bright turquoise at the salon).