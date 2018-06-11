When it comes to becoming a parent and sharing all those special moments with the people you love, everyone has a different opinion. While Chrissy Teigen, for example, has become the ultimate sharer when it comes to photos of baby Miles, Kylie Jenner has just removed all pictures of Stormi's face from social media.

Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala

The 20-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has decided that she no longer wants to share images of her child - or, at least, her child's face - with her followers on Instagram. That became apparent when she cropped out Stormi's face in her latest fresh-faced selfie.

In response to a fan who braced the issue, Kylie wrote: 'Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now'.

That's all she's said on the matter, and all past shots of Stormi's face have been removed from her page. It's not unusual that Kylie has changed her mind about sharing pictures of her 4-month-old daughter on Instagram though. After all, she did spend her entire pregnancy out of the spotlight and refusing to confirm that she was indeed pregnant.

But a child's right to privacy has long been an issue with the rise of social media, particularly when it comes to celebrities' children and paparazzi. The likes of Kristen Bell, Paul Weller and JK Rowling have tirelessly sued and campaigned for their kids' right to not have photos taken by opportunist paparazzi showing their faces published online or in print, when the only thing they've done to warrant such attention is innocently been born to a famous parent.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 10, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

So it's understandable that Kylie might want to protect her daughter from the spotlight at such a young age when she's not yet old enough to decide whether or not she wants that kind of life, especially when Kylie herself has in the past expressed misgivings about being famous for her family. But when you, like Kylie, have one of the top ten followed profiles on Instagram with 109 million followers, those concerns become all too pronounced.

With that in mind, then, why do people like Chrissy Teigen want to share pictures of their babies so much? The 32-year-old model, whose hilariously blunt Twitter posts have made her one hell of a social media sensation, frequently posts pictures of 2-year-old Luna and, most recently, baby Miles who is less than a month old.

Last week, for example, she posted a post-breastfeeding shot of Miles sleeping while the family were on vacation. 'Today was your original due date', she wrote in the caption, 'but you heard how cool we are since that's all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early. Well we tricked you! We are boring AF but we love you!'

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 7, 2018 at 12:17am PDT

Two other shots of Miles' face have already gone up since his birth, while nearly every other picture on Chrissy's Instagram page is of Luna - including a mother-daughter bathtime shot. It's all very adorable and fans are loving seeing Chrissy and John Legend's day-to-day family life, but what makes them not think twice about it?

Yes, Chrissy's only got a comparatively meagre 17.9m followers on Instagram so she's not about to overtake Kylie on that front, but she's still very much an A-list star. And there is, of course, the matter of Chrissy and John being famous for their careers and not because of their parents and older sisters.

Perhaps, it is just simply more noticeable when a reality star is making a decision about their child's future. Stormi is a part of Kylie's life and we're used to seeing every aspect of her life laid bare.

More: Kylie Jenner affects Snapchat value with throwaway comment

Something about that media makes fans feel entitled to see Stormi grow up, just as we've seen Kylie grow into a mature career-driven woman. For someone like Chrissy, on the other hand, honesty and publicity seems much less of a threat to her family life.