Kylie Jenner has hit out at people speculating that she’s trying to get the skin tone of her upcoming Madame Tussaud’s waxwork to be made darker than it actually is, calling them “f***ing idiots”.

The 19 year old reality star, model and entrepreneur is to join her older siblings, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and brother-in-law Kanye West in being immortalised by Madame Tussaud’s, and she posted a series of snapchats as she was being measured up and profiled in the waxworks’ studio this week.

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Using a filter that gave her an animal face and altered her voice, she told sceptical fans: “I'm not trying to make my wax figure darker than I am, you f*****g idiots. They were mixing all those colours on a palette, not me. Stop reaching! I don't even have say in this so let's leave it to the professionals, people!”

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star was sharing the journey of how her wax double was being created in a series of small clips on Snapchat.

More: Kylie Jenner’s official calendar gets her birthday totally wrong

Striking a pose as photographers in the studio worked to get every detail down, Jenner is heard in one clip saying “You guys, we're here doing the first measurements. I'm getting my very own wax figure. It takes like six months.”

Kylie Jenner is being honoured by Madame Tussaud's

She also shared a video of herself with her face covered in a series of green dots, which will be used to map out the dimensions of her face on a computer before the process starts.

The finished waxwork, which will be unveiled later in 2017, will go on display in the Los Angeles branch of the museum on Hollywood Boulevard. One of the most successful tourist attractions in the world, Madame Tussauds has locations all around the world.

More: Kylie Jenner’s 10 hottest social media photos