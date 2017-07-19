The waxwork of Kylie Jenner has at last been unveiled at Madame Tussaud’s, and the star herself was there in person to see her likeness.

The 19 year old model and entrepreneur, and founder of Kylie Cosmetics, has joined her older sister Kendall and her half-sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West in getting a Madame Tussaud’s waxwork in her honour. Unveiled on Tuesday evening (July 18th) in Hollywood, a press release stated that it was valued at $350,000.

Later on in the evening, Kylie apparently decided to use her likeness, bearing such an uncanny resemblance, in order to play a prank on the rest of her famous family. “I made her FaceTime my whole family,” Kylie joked on Instagram that night. “Fooled everyone.”

When the curtain came down revealing the waxwork after a countdown, Kylie admitted that she was taken aback by how it looked. “It's me! This is crazy!” the star exclaimed. “This is actually really freaky.”

“My wax figure is here. This is so creepy,” she said in several Snapchat videos throughout the evening. In case you can’t tell which is which, the waxwork is the one in the silver dress, which is the actual outfit that Kylie wore to the 2016 Manus x Machina Met Gala in New York. “I donated the actual dress I wore to the Met so you can come see it.”

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star Kylie announced back in February this year that she was getting a waxwork made of her, but came under fire from her fans after a short video that displayed the manufacturing process seemed to show her aiming for a skin colour that was darker than her own natural tone.

That session, which lasted two hours and in which more than 250 measurements were taken, was filmed for her upcoming solo show ‘The Life of Kylie’, which debuts on August 6th on E!, as well as the unveiling.

