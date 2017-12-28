New photos released from the Kardashian Christmas Eve bash show Kylie Jenner posing with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old, who has been keeping a low-profile in recent months, was first thought to have been absent from the annual family party, but photos have since emerged of her posing with boyfriend Travis and sister Khloe. In the photos, Kylie is only seen from the chest up, as fans still await pictures of her baby bump.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on Christmas Eve pic.twitter.com/d2VEmxvbZY — Rodeo (@RodeoTheAlbum) December 27, 2017

Travis also posed alongside Kanye West at the party, which is thrown every year by Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner.

Travis Scott and Kanye West at the Kardashian Jenner Christmas Eve party pic.twitter.com/vbp8qcylTs — Rodeo (@RodeoTheAlbum) December 27, 2017

A source at the party told People magazine, “Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump. She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private.

“Everyone had the most amazing time. Kris always throws the best parties,” the source added. “It was all gorgeous. There was no drama.”

On Christmas Day Kylie was briefly seen on Khloe’s Snapchat, as the family gathered to open presents. In one video Khloe said to her sister, "People think you weren't there last night,” to which Kylie answered, "I was!”

Meanwhile Kylie’s cover for LOVE magazine’s Spring/Summer 2018 issue celebrating the women and girls of 2017 has been revealed. For the cover image, which was shot by Kendall Jenner, Kylie did her own makeup and posed in a red turtleneck sweater.

Inside the issue Kylie is interview by her mom. “I was just trying to keep up with myself. All businesses, every company, makes little mistakes here and there,” Kylie says in the only quote released from the issue so far. “Growing it in front of so many people all of a sudden was kind of hard.”