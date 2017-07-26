Kylie Jenner is reportedly being sued by British artist who claims that the reality star copied her “lip bite” work for use on a trailer for her new reality show.

American gossip site TMZ claimed on Wednesday (July 26th) that it had had sight of legal documents filed by Sara Pope against 19 year old Kylie over the bright neon lips that are seen in the trailers for ‘Life of Kylie’, which is set to debut next month on E!.

That image admittedly looks almost identical to Pope’s 2015 work ‘Temptation Neon’, except for being a symmetrical mirror image. The alleged offending image appeared in May 2017 in the first trailers for the new show, which is broadcast on August 6th.

However, a statement given to the same publication says that Jenner had nothing to do with the image choices, which were generated by a third party. Kylie herself has not yet commented on the legal case, at the time of writing.

Kylie, a long-time star of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, has been in hot water about allegedly copying the works of others in the past.

In November 2016, make-up artist Vlada Haggerty claimed Kylie had stolen her ideas in adverts for her make-up range. She was also claimed to have copied YouTube star Shannon Harris upon the release of her first ‘Kyshadow’ palette earlier that year.

Most recently, she and her older sister Kendall Jenner have been in the news regarding the now-notorious ‘band T-shirts’, using images of iconic musicians obscured by their faces. Sharon Osbourne and the mother of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. were among those publicly criticising the sisters, and they responded by removing them from sale earlier this month.

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” they said in a joint statement.

