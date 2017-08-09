As a part of one of the most famous families of current showbiz times, many people think Kylie Jenner wants for nothing but it would seem she’s after a bit of what her very own sister, Kendall, has after admitting she’s jealous of her sibling’s catwalk career.

The sisters have different career paths

In her brand new show on E!, Life of Kylie, the 19-year-old reality star revealed that the cogs on her fame could stop turning at any second.

"I just feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think," she said.

In a conversation with best bud Jordyn Woods, Kylie confessed that being a supermodel has never been in her plan.

"I just don’t know who I’m doing it for," she admitted. "I see Kendall, Bella [Hadid], Hailey [Baldwin]. They’re out here every day, they just put their outfits together, they’re made for this.

"Sometimes I wish I can do what they do. But that’s not me," she added.

The manicured star who has her own cosmetic range and posts perfect selfies on her many social media accounts also revealed she is most as home in her sweats and joggers instead of the glamourous outfits many are used to.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said: "I would love to wear a hoodie and sweats every day. I’m getting the bug again, where I just want to run away."

This comes as Kylie opened up about the dark side of the fame in an interview with Time, in which she pointed out that watching a stream of someone's four-second Snapchat videos doesn't equate to actually knowing them.

Despite her attempt as showing a different side of her life, many fans weren’t impressed with her Life Of Kylie series and one even said they were "losing brain cells" while watching the show.