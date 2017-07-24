As a social media Queen, the hacking of a social media platform will cause havoc on the day job which is exactly what Kylie Jenner experienced with her Monday morning after the reality TV star discovered her Snapchat account had been hacked.

Kylie Jenner's Snapchat has been hacked

Followers of the teenage star were shocked to discover an interesting message on her social media account when a screenshot of a yellow SnapCode leading to a user named 'chikri95' was posted.

It was shared with the interesting caption: "add for kylie jenner's nudes!! twitter "chikri98."

On the Twitter account of the alleged culprit, they then posted: "I GOT KYLIES NUDES AHAHHA"; however, no personal images of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star have been released.

About an hour later the supposed hacker gave an update as they wrote: 'jk she aint got nudes lol but rt my pinned tweet i want clout lol'.

In the aftermath of the hack, it seems as though the suspect's Twitter account has been suspended and Kylie's Snapchat has been restored to normal.

All of the strange photos are gone and they have been replaced with her regular content.

She has yet to address the hack on social media.

This is not the first the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been hacked as in June 2016 her someone took control of her Twitter account and shared lewd posts and unsavoury observations including one post which read: "I love being so famous with no talent".