As if one Kardashian/Jenner reality show isn’t enough to watch, the youngest offspring of momager Kris secured her first lone reality series recently: Life of Kylie. And, despite the show being branded "hard to watch" and failing to wow viewers, it seems it has been picked up for a second series.

As rumours and confirmations of multiple Kardashian/Jenner pregnancies continue to surface, show bosses felt it was a good idea to resurrect the show for a second time as "Kardashian pregnancies do well".

The 20-year-old had blamed her mom, Kris, for her flagging viewership and allegedly blamed the family for focusing more on the launch of her elder sister, Kim’s makeup launch than her debut show.

The premiere was panned by critics who said she failed to connect with audiences because of her flashy lifestyle.

However, Kylie has been given a lifeline following her rumoured pregnancy.

Speaking to Radar Online, a source said: "There is a very good chance it will continue because Kardashian pregnancies always do well."

The family certainly has enough of those to keep audiences interested for a while with Kim Kardashian confirming news of the imminent arrival of her third baby via surrogate with husband Kanye West due to in January.

The star currently shares four-year-old North West and 21-month-old Saint with the rapper.

Then, just days after rumours of Kylie’s pregnancy hit the headlines - her first with boyfriend, Travis Scott - it was speculated Khloe Kardashian was also expecting her first baby with basketball boyfriend Tristen Thompson.

Amongst all this good news, an insider hinted at a more sinister motive for Kylie’s exciting yet-to-be-made announcement.

The source said: "Many believe that Kylie’s motivation for getting pregnant with Travis Scott's baby was to get back at Tyga, but that is not actually the whole truth.

"Kylie was devastated by her spin-off's ratings, and knew that she needed something big if she was going to get another season."