Another day, another Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off with the baby of the Jenner duo striking out on her own as her Life of Kylie debuted on Sunday night (6 August). However, unfortunately for the Instagram favourite, viewers of her new fly-on-the wall docu-series were not completely impressed.

Kylie Jenner has debuted her own spin-off reality TV series

Despite already appearing in ten seasons of the Kardashian clan’s show since she was nine, it seems the now 19-year-old thinks she has more to share with the world as she tries to appear “normal”.

She even took a young boy to his prom because she never got to go to hers and wanted to experience what it would be like.

However, people who watched the show weren’t buying it.

MORE: Kylie Jenner Sued By British Artist Over 'Life Of Kylie' Promo

During the show, Kylie explained the hardships of her chosen career and how she needs to be on Snapchat and Instagram to provide "entertainment" for her fans.

Speaking to the camera, she said: "Posting a selfie is really hard because it's a lot of pressure - it has to be perfect.

"I've never worn a prom dress before, I haven't even been to homecoming."

MORE: Kylie Jenner's Snapchat Has Been Hacked

But Twitter wasn’t impressed with her protestations of a difficult life and many made negative comments - with one viewer even claiming they had "lost so many brain cells".

One tweeter wrote: "I love Kylie but she just said 'I didn't get to grow up normal it's just so hard'...well paying bills is hard we can switch."

"A lot of pressure to post a selfie. Oh god," another added.

A third chimed in: "Sorry Kylie, I'm not about to waste my time and learn about the 'struggles' a privileged rich teenager has faced. Next."

"I thought this was supposed to show a different side," a fourth user quipped.

And one viewer asked: "I just watched only three minutes of #LifeofKylie and lost so many brain cells...how do people idolise this girl?"