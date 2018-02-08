While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might be enjoying the bliss that is becoming new parents, rumours are circulating that Tyga thinks the baby could be his. Plus, there's even a suggestion that he sparked a row between the couple after sending Kylie a sweet congratulatory note.

Both rumours are rather conflicting. After all, why would Tyga be sending his sincere congratulations to his ex-girlfriend if he suspected that her new baby could be his? Since it first arose that Kylie was pregnant, fans have been theorising that Tyga was the real father, especially given that they split around nine months ago.

'Tyga wants a DNA test because he really thinks that there is a chance this baby could be his', Cosmo Australia reported from an anonymous source. It's not the most reliable statement in the world, but then there's the issue of Kylie's current relationship with the rapper.

According to Hollywood Life, an insider went into detail about a message that Tyga sent Kylie following the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster. '[Tyga] told her that he was happy for her as he knew this was something she has always wanted', the source allegedly says. 'Tyga also told Kylie that he knew she was going to be an amazing mother. It was short, sweet and included that he misses her and hopes he gets to meet the baby.'

As short and sweet as it was, there's a whisper that it caused quite some tension between Kylie and her new beau/baby daddy Travis Scott, who's feeling more than a little protective of his family.

'Travis and Kylie had a big argument over the text she received from Tyga', the source went on. 'Travis was furious by the message from her ex and told Kylie that she needs to tell Tyga to stay away from my baby.'

It's difficult to know how seriously to take rumours like these. After all, it's been suspected that things have been on the ropes between Kylie and Travis for a while, but it sure didn't seem like it in the pregnancy footage that she launched after her birth. There was plenty of romance and couple-time in the video, considering they have supposedly cooled off.

The truth will no doubt be confirmed within the next few months.