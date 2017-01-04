Kylie Jenner has said she’s handing over control of her app to her team and friends, after a post appeared which she said had been unapproved.

In a now deleted tweet, Jenner wrote the app’s post will now ‘be just from my team and my friends keeping you guys updated’.

Prior to that the 19-year-old had tweeted: “A post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve.”

“And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words,” Jenner continued. “I’m sorry and I know we will figure something out so we can all be satisfied. Love You.”

The post in question is thought to be one which appeared on the app Tuesday, which was titled 'things I do to spoil my man!’.

The Daily Mail reports that the post included the tip: ‘Make your sex life fun! Spice things up with lingerie, toys and massages'.

Meanwhile Kylie has also suffered an embarrassing mishap with her official 2017 calendar. On the calendar, which is sold exclusively on Kylie's website, the star’s birthday, which is August 10th, is listed 10 days later, on August 20th.

According to the Daily Mail, the error only features on the initial batch of prints which were sold to the first round of buyers.