There can't possibly be a better way to get back at the girl who rejected your prom proposition than by taking Kylie Jenner instead. This weekend, one teen got the surprise of his life when the stunning reality star came to his side after hearing of his plight.

When young Albert Ochoa from Rio Americano High School in Sacramento was let down by his would-be prom date, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kylie Jenner was only too happy fill in. Having never been to a prom herself, she decided to get all dressed up and fly over with her best friend Jordyn Woods.

The students from the high school were left shocked when she walked into the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria on Saturday night (April 8th 2017) dressed head to toe in mocha-coloured satin with a corsage attached to her left wrist, just moments after posting a shot of herself and Jordyn taking a private jet to the Californian capital on Snapchat.

For those who follow @KylieJenner on Snap & wonder where she was going in a prom dress... answer: Rio's prom in Sacramento.

Kylie was bombarded with fans asking for autographs and selfies upon her arrival, before she found her intended date and gave him a hug according to some of the numerous videos that were posted on Twitter. Even Albert's sister was shocked, exclaiming: 'Tell me why my brother took Kylie Jenner to prom tonight!'

It doesn't look like junior Albert himself has actually commented on his amazing experience, though he did do a lot of re-Tweeting in the wake of the event. Kylie herself missed out on her own prom because she was home-schooled for the latter part of high school, though she has also dreamed of going to a prom night. Looks like she got her wish!

Indeed, Albert's Twitter mantra has served him well: 'A life without risk is a life full of regret'. Sure, asking the girl he was crushing on was a risk, but it paid off in the most unexpected way.