For many, those who have starred in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' throughout the years are almost as familiar with them as their own family members. Invited into their lives, fans have been able to follow each of the Kardashian and Jenner family members through their mightiest highs and most tragic lows. We've seen marriages, break-ups, baby births and more and now, Kylie Jenner has a big announcement to share with the world.

Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with Travis Scott

According to varying reports that all seem to source an article from PEOPLE, a number of sources have confirmed that Kylie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

One told the entertainment news outlet: "They [Kylie and Travis] started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis."

Another confirmed: "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about."

One insider said that Kylie and Travis found out the news all the way back in July, with the rapper telling his friends as soon as he found out.

Travis is said to be very excited by the news

"He was so excited he couldn't keep it in," they explained. "He's been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can't wait to be a dad."

Some Kylie fans even think the reality personality was hinting at her pregnancy in an Instagram post back in August, when she pointed to her tummy in a selfie she took in her bathroom. It got her 97 million followers talking at the time but nothing more came of it - until now.

No representatives for Kylie or Travis have yet responded to requests for comments, but we imagine an official announcement is right around the corner.

We'll bring you more news on Kylie and Travis' baby as and when we get it.