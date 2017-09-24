Kris Jenner has spoken for the first time since reports surfaced that her 20-year-old daughter Kylie was pregnant.

News of Kylie’s ‘pregnancy’ was first reported by TMZ on Friday evening, who cited multiple sources - but it’s yet to be officially confirmed by anyone in the Kardashian/Jenner camp.

But speaking to The Cut on Saturday, while front row at the Bottega Veneta show during Milian Fashion Week, Kardashian matriarch and momager of Kylie, Kris Jenner, neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Kris Jenner isn't giving much away about Kylie's reported pregnancy

When asked if she knew the news was going to break about Kylie, Kris said: “I just woke up this morning. She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening.”

Kris was then asked if she knew the pregnancy rumor was going to happen and cryptically answered: “Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.”

But while Kris may not be ready to speak publicly about becoming a grandmother for the seventh time, a source told People magazine that she was initially shocked at the news about Kylie.

“It definitely took some getting used to,” the source said. “But Kylie has always been very headstrong, she’s always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says. Of course Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what.”

According to People, Kylie and boyfriend of five months Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl, due in February. “They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source told the magazine.

“The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis.”

Another source added: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”