Kylie Jenner is on a ''hair health journey''.

The 22-year-old reality star is known for wearing hair extensions and wigs to quickly change up her hairstyle, but as she's now spending more time indoors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, she has opted to embrace her natural locks and give her hair time to recover from the strain of extensions.

In an Instagram video, Kylie can be seen playing with her shoulder length tresses - which are currently a light shade of brown, as opposed to her natural dark brown locks - alongside the caption: ''Hair health journey rn. (sic)''

And in a follow-up Instagram Live session alongside her friend Stassie Karanikolaou, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star revealed she has also opted to ditch her fake nails and eyelashes.

She told her pal: ''My nails didn't even need to be taken off. This is such a good time to just take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes. This is actually the first time I've worn my natural hair.''

Meanwhile, Kylie was recently revealed to be doing her bit to help hospitals amid the pandemic, as it was announced her Kylie Cosmetics brand will be producing hand sanitisers for hospitals across California to help fight the spread of infection.

Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner will be distributing the antibacterial gels - which are currently in short supply due to the global health crisis - via the beauty conglomerate and Kylie Skin investor, Coty.

The hand sanitiser will also included a special message for recipients, which will read: ''Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.''

A representative for Kylie Skin has confirmed that the hand sanitizer will be made by Coty's factories and will not affect the production of Kylie Skin products.

The lip kit mogul has also donated $1 million to help supply protective wear to healthcare professionals fighting coronavirus on the front lines.