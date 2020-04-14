Kylie Jenner has been leaning on her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she can't see her siblings in person.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 27-year-old rapper - who have two-year-old daughter Stormi together - split last year, but have been spending more time together in recent months, with several rumours swirling about a possible reconciliation.
And now, sources have claimed Kylie has been relying on Travis to keep her company amid the global health crisis, as she can't see her siblings in person due to the new social distancing regulations.
One insider said: ''Kylie really misses her sisters and her nieces and nephews, but it's been nice having Travis around so much. He has been at Kylie's house and they have been doing a lot of family stuff.''
The source also claims the former couple are ''in a groove'' when it comes to co-parenting, and ''love their little family life together''.
They added to E! News: ''Things are good between Kylie and Travis. They are co-parenting and in a groove. They love being a family together and watching Stormi who constantly amazes them and make them laugh. They love their little family life together.''
Meanwhile, the 22-year-old reality star - who was recently named Forbes' youngest self-made billionaire for the second year running - has said she's keen to expand her family in the future, as she'd love to have ''seven'' kids.
She said: ''I want seven kids down the line, but not right now. Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard, I'm not ready for that just yet.''
Kylie had previously confessed her life ''changed forever'' when she welcomed Stormi into the world.
Marking the little one's second birthday earlier this year, she wrote: ''And just like that she's two ... happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo (sic)''
