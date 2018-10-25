Kylie Jenner became widely known as her mother, Kris Jenner's favourite when it was revealed she was on course to be the youngest self-made billionnaire earlier this year. And it seem the 21-year-old mum has wasted no time in spending some of her hard earned cash after paying an eyewatering $13.45m for a new Beverly Hills mansion.

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are new homeowners

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who shares eight-month-old daughter Stormi with rapper, Travis Scott is said to have bought the property in the area known as the Beverly Hills Post Office - a section of Los Angeles, California, that lies within the 90210 ZIP code.

Both she and Travis are belived to have co-purchased the home with a 50% stake each.

The pad boasts a swimming pool, huge kitchen, sweeping grounds and multi-car garage. The house, which was originally built in 1971, was sold in 2012 for a mere $6.3 million (£4.9million) to a development firm, leading to a rebuild of the property before returning it to the market in 2017.

One of the incredible features in the house is a master bedroom with a sprawling 2,300 square foot measurement, with the home taking up most of the second floor, while attached is his and hers bathrooms.

Recently the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has spoken out about trolls who have targeted her since she gave birth to Stormi in February.

She said: "I feel like some people don't get it. Some people are just body-shamers."

Kylie added: "'Nothing in my closet fits me. I'm getting rid of stuff that I just feel like is never going to fit me. I know I'm not going to fit into a [size] 25 jean ever again. I'm just feeling a little insecure, I feel like my hips have just spread. My favorite jeans, they're never going to fit me again."

Her elder half-sister, mum-of-three Kim Kardashian West gave her some encouraging advice. She said: "I will tell you this - just wear two pairs of shape-wear and get out of the house."