Kylie Jenner has amused her social media followers by announcing that she no longer uses one of her many accounts. We're sure the owner of this company will have something to say about her recent loss of interest in the app - indeed, there are many fans who have an account solely to follow their idol.

Kylie Jenner at the Sugar Factory in Vegas

The 20-year-old reality star is probably most famous for her Instagram posts, though she's an avid Twitter user too. However, one social media service she has recently abandoned is Snapchat - to the shock and, indeed, disappointment, of many of her followers.

'Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me. Ugh this is so sad', she Tweeted, adding: 'Still love you though Snap... my first love.'

One of the reasons for lack of interest may be because of her feelings towards the newest layout. Earlier this month she asked her fans their opinions on the updated app, and she hasn't really used it since.

'Mm just saw the new Snapchat', she said. 'I don't know how I feel about it! What do you guys think?'

There was actually a petition that went round signed by just over a million fans who disagreed with the new version, though Snapchat ended up insisting that they wouldn't be changing back to the popular interface.

According to Business Insider, the app's daily viewership had increased 5% by the end of 2017, so while Kylie's dissatisfaction may have some influence on her many followers, we're sure the platform while continue to grow over the next year.

Still, she could be expecting a call from CEO Evan Spiegel soon, though Kylie's got enough to worry about at the moment with her new baby Stormi Webster to deal with possible sponsorship offers to remain in certain social media circles.