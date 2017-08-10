Despite being the youngest member of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner has been revealed as the second highest earner in the family, with her earnings primarily driven by her highly successful range of cosmetics.

New figures published and reported in WWD about the earnings of Kylie Cosmetics, which she launched in November 2015, show that the range pulled in $420 million in retail sales alone in its first 18 months ago with its Lip Kits and eyeshadow collections.

It’s also thought that she’s enjoyed a 25% increase on her colossal $386 million earnings this year already, and market insiders are predicting that Kylie’s brand will soon be worth a billion dollars.

Forbes included Jenner in their ’30 Under 30’ list in summer 2016 for retail and commerce, following the successful launch of her clothing line as well as Kylie Cosmetics. When the first three shades of lipstick went on sale 18 months ago, the entire stock sold out in a matter of seconds.

Obviously, Kylie’s fame and net worth are based on her family, in which she and her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall star in ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. Two years ago, they collectively landed a $70 million deal with E!, and it was estimated last year that Kylie personally pulls in $4,000 for each episode.

Recently, the 20 year old has been promoting her current solo reality TV show 'Life of Kylie', also on E!, which premiered earlier this month.

She also has a number of other business deals, including her own clothing line with Topshop and with her sister Kendall (which was in the news recently for the infamous ‘rock legends’ T-shirts). Her modelling career is also a consistent earner, as she’s appeared in Vogue and at New York Fashion Week with her older sibling.

