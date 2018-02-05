Despite nine months of secretive behaviour regarding her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner has finally opened up to the world about her journey just days after giving birth to her first child. It's probably the most beautiful, heart-warming reveal we've ever seen from a celebrity.

Yesterday (February 4th 2018), the 20-year-old reality star explained everything with regards to her determinedly private pregnancy in an Instagram post, telling her followers that it was all about keeping this delicate journey as comfortable and relaxed as possible for someone so heavily in the spotlight.

'I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions', she wrote in a long post. 'I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.'

She added that, despite what many reports speculated, she had never planned a 'big paid reveal', she was just thinking about her baby, who she knew would 'feel every stress and every emotion'.

'Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it', she continued. 'I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.'

Then she revealed just when the new Jenner/Kardashian came into the world. 'My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing', she added. 'I've never felt love and happiness like this, I could burst!'

Not only did she post this heartfelt message, she also had her pal Tyler Ross shoot her entire pregnancy journey and compiled it into a video which she posted on YouTube with the title 'To Our Daughter'. There her friends talked about Kylie finding love with Travis Scott and the surprise they felt when she fell pregnant.

There are also clips of Kylie's 20th birthday, her baby scans, and various moments of her posing with her bump. It ends with some audio of the actual moment the baby was born.

It might have been a frustratingly secretive affair, but Kylie sure made it up to all her fans.