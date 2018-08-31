Kylie Jenner has become an Adidas brand ambassador.

The 21-year-old reality star and lip kit mogul has joined forces with the sportswear giant, and has made her debut with the company as the face of their new Falcon sneaker, which pays homage to the classic Falcon Dorf design that was released in 1997 - the same year Kylie was born.

In a statement, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said: ''I've always loved adidas and it's exciting now being part of the Originals family, especially for Falcon.''

The updated version of the nostalgic running shoe will be available in grey, blue, pink, and black, and will be available online and in store from September 6.

Alegra O'Hare is the VP Global Brand Communications of adidas Originals and Style, she said: ''We are interested in creating tomorrow's streetwear by reinventing the most iconic sportswear from our archives.

''Falcon is inspired by the Falcon Dorf, an iconic model from the '90s: its bold and unapologetic DNA is at the core of today's Falcon and reflects the confident mindset of a new generation of female creative consumers.''

Kylie stunned as she posed for the campaign in a range of fitness gear, including an Adidas branded black tracksuit.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star hinted at the collaboration last week after she posted a picture on Instagram lying on a bed wearing a black and grey edition of the 90s shoes and a $25 leather look jumpsuit, with the caption ''Chillin (sic)''.

Meanwhile, Kylie's signing with the brand will mean she follows in the footsteps of members of her family including sister Kendall Jenner and brother-in-law Kanye West, who produces his Yeezy footwear line in conjunction with Adidas.