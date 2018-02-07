Kylie Jenner came out of left field when she revealed the name of her new baby daughter; it's far from the speculative suggestions that have been flitting across the internet. The question is, is she carrying on the Kardashian's cute tradition of unusual baby names?

The answer is, quite simply, yes. If you thought Kim's kids North, Saint and Chicago had strange names (not to mention Rob's daughter Dream), be prepared for what Kylie has named her newborn. She revealed the news on Instagram yesterday, posting an image of the baby's tiny hand clutching Kylie's perfectly manicured thumb.

'Stormi Webster', she wrote in the caption, which also answers that question of whose surname she would take; that is, her father's, Travis Scott aka Jacques Webster.

Let's just hope that naming their child 'Stormi' doesn't become a self-fulfilling prophecy; being young parents has got to be hard enough as it is without having a daughter prone to temper tantrums. The name has caused much amusement also when put into context with the rest of the youngest Kardashian/Jenner generation.

'Why are the Kardashian babies sounding like a weather forecast: it's Stormi in North Chicago with a little bit of Reign', Andrew Kanatsky joked on Twitter, also referencing Kourtney Kardashian's 3-year-old son.

Meanwhile, there were many fans who were convinced that Kylie would name her daughter Posie and, to be fair, it was a very clever assumption because on the day she gave birth, Kris Jenner announced a Kylie Cosmetics Posie K Anniversary Trio lip set.

Plus, it could be short for 'mariposa' which is the Spanish word for 'butterfly'. It seems to be a symbol of deep meaning for both Kylie and Travis, given that they have matching butterfly tattoos and his song 'Butterfly Effect' was released almost nine months ago.

However, as adorable an idea as it sounded, the couple seem to be sticking with Stormi. And why the hell not?!