Kylie Jenner is on course to become America’s youngest-ever ‘self-made billionaire’, it has been claimed by Forbes.

The business bible states that, with a net worth of $900 million at the age of just 20, Jenner is set to become the country’s youngest-ever billionaire with money made by themselves. Forbes uses the term ‘self-made’ to differentiate between those who have inherited their wealth.

Jenner, who welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Stormi, earlier this year, first started selling her range of cosmetics two years ago when she was just a cast member of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. In 2018, and a month to go until she turns 21, the fashion guru has sold approximately $630 million worth of makeup since, including an estimated $330 million in 2017.

Kylie Jenner is set to be America's youngest ever self-made billionaire

Around $100 million of Jenner’s fortune comes from endorsement deals with clothing brands, diet teas and other slimming products. There’s also appearances on two reality shows – the aforementioned ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and her own spin-off series ‘Life of Kylie’.

The remaining $800 million is the value of Kylie Cosmetics, which she owns outright, and which began with a simple lip kit containing lipstick and lip filler which she sold for $29. All her products are sold online, and routinely sell out in a matter of seconds.

More: Kylie Jenner – lip kit empire creator – has removed all of her lip fillers

As such, Forbes predicts that another year of similar growth will see her become the youngest ever self-made billionaire in American history. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, became a billionaire when he was 23, by way of comparison.

However, many onlookers began trolling Forbes and Jenner when the article broke this week, claiming that Jenner can hardly be called ‘self-made’ because she was born into an already very wealthy family and benefitted from the existing media platform established by her half-sisters several years before she was famous.

Her older sister Kim Kardashian (37) is worth $350 million, if you want an idea of the scale of difference.

More: Pictures vs. Privacy – Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen on internet motherhood