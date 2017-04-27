Kylie Jenner has been accused of a fashion faux-pas by Photoshopping a recent Instagram post where flaunted her curves in a raunchy selfie.

The 19 year old model and entrepreneur posed in smouldering selfie that she posted on Wednesday (April 26th), of her in Puma boxers and a white top that showed off her hourglass figure. However, many fans noticed something odd in the picture that, to them, proved that she had used editing software to touch up the snap.

The doorframe in the wall, to the left hand side of the image, had a curve in it that suggested Jenner might have been slightly careless with Photoshop in making her waistline look smaller.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

“Unreal beauty expectations: the door frame is askew because of photoshop to make her waist tiny af,” one fan wrote underneath.

“@kyliejenner your wall is curved from the edits girl” another commented, while another exclaimed: “Squats??? How about I call out your deformed moulding on the door to the left.”

However, another wide-screen shot taken in the same room showed that this might have been not a doorframe but curtains, which were undrawn and bunched up against the wall, that was making the wall look ‘out of line’.

It comes just a few days after definitively ‘un’-airbrushed beach images of Kylie’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian, appeared online.

Kylie, who recently announced a new E! reality show all to herself, titled ‘The Life of Kylie’ and which will make its premiere this summer, is currently on a break from her on-again off-again boyfriend Tyga. He was spotted out at lunch with a group of male friends the same day, with recent reports suggesting their split might now be permanent.

