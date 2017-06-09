After her older sister Kendall endured a PR storm over recent months for a series of insensitively handled photo opportunities, Kylie Jenner is now being similarly accused of cultural appropriation after launching a line of swimwear that resembles the camouflage print of Destiny’s Child.

The 19 year old model and ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star unveiled the clothing line via a series of Instagram photos of herself wearing items from the range, including the camouflage swimwear.

Many commentators started to praise her for making camo-bikinis ‘a thing’ on social media. However, other reactions to the shots proved immediately divisive, with many claiming that Kylie had ripped off the idea for the design from the music video to Destiny’s Child’s 2001 hit single ‘Survivor’, which saw the group wearing similar-looking outfits.

White Media: "Kylie Jenner starts new camo trend"



Destiny's Child: *Cough* pic.twitter.com/fIt2irf6SP — Sammy Salsa (@SAMMYSALSA84) June 8, 2017

“Destiny’s Child didn’t wear camo bikinis 16 years ago in ‘Survivor’ video for you to say Kylie is the one to start the trend. Respect yourself,” one irate Twitter user wrote saying that Beyonce and co should be credited.

“I need white people to know that all the trends they think the Kardashians/Jenners are the first to start have been done by black people,” another user raged.

The backlash to this incident, of course, comes a few months after Kylie’s older sister Kendall grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons after the now-infamous Pepsi ad was accused of co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the advert, which Pepsi pulled just a day after airing it for the first time back in April, protestors are seen tensely facing off against police at a demonstration, before Kendall was seen stepping in to solve the matter by distributing cans of the soft drink.

Kylie herself was accused of cultural appropriation a few years ago when she took a selfie with her hair done in cornrows.

