The next year is going to be a big one for the Kardashian-Jenner family with not one or two but three new arrivals with Khloe and Kylie pregnant and Kim expecting a new baby girl from a surrogate. However, rumours of turbulence have surfaced during the festive season for one of the three sisters.

Is the reality star going to be single mum?

According to Radar Online, 20-year-old Kylie’s boyfriend Travis has broken up with her saying he "just can’t do this".

Scott and Jenner are allegedly expecting their first baby in 2018 but insiders have suggested Scott, 25, feels they are no longer compatible as a couple.

The source said: "He finally plucked up the courage to tell Kylie he’s done, that he loves her and will always be around for the baby, but they’re not compatible as a couple.

"Kylie was totally blindsided even though everyone else in her life saw this coming.

"She’s still refusing to admit it’s over and begging him to stick around."

The pair’s difficulty came to public light a week ago when Travis was seen exiting a strip club with a group of friends.

However, the two then put on a very public display at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party - posting pictures of them together.

Despite this, rumours of his and Jenner’s rocky relationship have been flying ever since news broke of the reality star’s pregnancy.

Fans have spotted that they’re rarely photographed together and while Jenner has remained away from the spotlight, the musician has been living it up with friends.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Radar Online: "Kylie is having a meltdown right now because Travis doesn’t seem to really care about her pregnancy. It is making her completely manic."