As the premiere of the 'Twin Peaks' revival draws ever nearer, we are still none the wiser as to what the new plot involves. There are a smattering of new stars whose characters we don't yet know, but there are some returning roles including Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper.

Kyle MacLachlan pictured at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball

Kyle appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to talk about his return to the David Lynch TV show and to show off his Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure of Dale Cooper. While he couldn't actually say much about what's coming, he did insist that it would be completely different.

'This is gonna be like something like you've never, ever seen before on television', he told Jimmy. 'I don't think in film either. This is gonna be earth-shattering, so I'm excited.'

Kyle has quite the rapport with series creator David Lynch, with whom he had previously worked on 'Dune' and 'Blue Velvet' before joining the cast for the 90s TV show. 'He's the nicest guy', he said of David. 'From the first time we met we just connected, we clicked.'

Other returning cast members are Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer, Ray Wise as Leland Palmer,Russ Tamblyn as Dr. Lawrence Jacoby, Mädchen Amick as Shelley Johnson and many more. Meanwhile, new stars that are set to make appearances in the new series are Monica Bellucci, Michael Cera, Sky Ferreira, Naomi Watts, Caleb Landry Jones, Ashley Judd, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Trent Reznor, Tim Roth, Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Vedder to name but a few.

As frustrating as it is to still be kept in the dark about what we can expect from the 'Twin Peaks' revival, Kyle did treat Jimmy Fallon to his famous catchphrase. 'What I can say is this one thing; it was damn good coffee', he quipped.

'Twin Peaks' returns to our screens on May 21st 2017.