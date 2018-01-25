Kygo breaks hearts with the broken love story he depicts in his latest video 'Stranger Things' featuring OneRepublic.
Directed by Tim Mattia, the video flicks from clips of a couple lying in bed and enjoying life together, to clips of them each going about their separate day-to-day ordinary lives, just as working at a restaurant and garage respectively, and buying groceries.
Kygo released his second album 'Kids in Love' in November 2017, the follow-up to his Norwegian number one 'Cloud Nine' released the previous year.
'Stranger Things' is the second single to be released from the new record, following the self-titled track which featured The Night Game.
Last year also saw Kygo release an EP entitled 'Stargazing'. Plus, he featured on U2's 'You're the Best Thing About Me' from their latest album 'Songs of Experience'.
From February, Kygo will be on tour, kicking off in Europe before eventually landing in North America in May.
