Alan Walker has unveiled a spectacular new remix of 'Stranger Things' by his friend Kygo with OneRepublic alongside a lyric video. It features on the 'Kids in Love (Remixes)' album which comes more than three months after the original album dropped last year.
The original 'Stranger Things' track featured on Kygo's second studio album 'Kids in Love' - the follow-up to his 2016 debut 'Cloud Nine'. The first single from the new album was the title song featuring The Night Game.
Last year was a busy one for Kygo; he released the Apple Music documentary 'Stole the Show', as well as his EP 'Stargazing', and he also contributed to the 'Fifty Shades Darker' soundtrack with the song 'Cruise' featuring Andrew Jackson.
This year sees him on his Kids in Love Tour spanning Europe, South America and North America.
